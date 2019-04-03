|
|
Paraskevoula
Kalamaris
Paraskevoula Kalamaris, 89, of Slatington, died March 30.
Born in Mani, Greece, she was the wife of the late Isidoros Kalamaris.
She was
prede-
ceased by three children, Konstantinos "Gus," Kleopatra "Patty" and Stavroula "Eve," all of Pennsylvania.
Surviving are her youngest daughter, KiriaKoula "Kay" Johnson of Slatington; and her granddaughter, Paraskevoula "Voula," whom she loved so much and shared a name and birthday with.
She will be truly missed.
Published in Times News on Apr. 3, 2019