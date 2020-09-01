Patricia A. Alonge
Patricia A. Alonge, 74, of Valley Street, Brockton, passed away on Sunday, Aug 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
Born Tuesday, Nov. 20, 1945, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Joseph S. and Cecelia (Nowak) Zelinsky. Pat was also predeceased by her sister, Anna Mae Kotch; and a brother, Joseph A. "Chinnie" Zelinsky.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Bernie "Meatball" Alonge; sons, Bernard W. Alonge II, of Lancaster, and Richard W. Alonge of Tamaqua; sister, Dorothy King, and her husband John, of Coaldale; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Zelinsky of Tuscarora; many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Patricia was Catholic by faith.
She owned and operated Pat's Grooming Salon in Brockton for over 25 years and previously was a beautician, and also had worked in the textile industry.
A talented sewer, Pat made masks for friends and family during the Covid crisis. Pat loved tending to her home and visits to the casino. She will be missed by all.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday Sept. 4, 2020, in St John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua.
The family will receive friends from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment will be in St. Bartholomew Cemetery, Brockton.
Memorials in her name to: Ruth Steinert S.P.C.A., 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963
