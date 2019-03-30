Patricia A. Diamond

Patricia A. Diamond, 85, of Reading, passed away March 19, 2019, at the St. Francis Home in Shillington. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles B. Manula, who preceded her in death. She later married Dr. James J. Diamond, who also preceded her in death.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Cyril G. and Anna V. (Gurofsky) Edwards.

In 1956, Patricia received her RN certification from St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She was employed by Coaldale State Hospital as an RN for two years before becoming a full-

time mother to her six children.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading, advocating strongly for the pro-life movement and opportunities for people with special needs. She was also active in the Carbon County chapter of Special Olympics and taught CCD classes at Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her six children: Charles Jr., husband of Dianne Manula of Pottstown, Maryanne, wife of Thaddeus Kosciolek of Allentown, Patricia, wife of Greg Lebo of Telford, Cyril Manula of Ormond Beach, FL, Andrew Manula of Shillington and Suzanne Manula; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

At Patricia's request, services will be private and scheduled at the convenience of her family from the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Online condolences at

www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online at www.stfrancishomereading.org/donate or by calling 610-898-4242. Published in Times News on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary