Patricia A. Flyte

Patricia A. Flyte, 57, of Brodheadsville, passed away March 22, at St. Luke's Hospital, Monroe Campus, East Stroudsburg.

Patricia was born in Allentown on Aug. 28, 1961, the daughter of Shirley (Steigerwalt) Christman McFarland of Palmerton and the late Edgar Christman.

She was the wife of Garry Flyte of Marienville.

She had worked as a seamstress at Scotty's Fashions in Little Gap.

Patricia will be deeply missed by her son, Ray Flyte, and his wife, Christina, of Kunkletown; her mother, Shirley McFarland of Palmerton; and her companion, Dennis Godown of Brodheadsville. She was the loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Melanie, Moriah, Destiny and Isaiah Flyte.

Patricia is also survived by three brothers, Barry Christman of Palmerton, Larry Christman, and his wife, Tracy, of Palmerton, and Carl Christman of Lehighton; and a sister, Debra Hewitt, and her husband, Dave, of Slatington; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Edgar, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, John McFarland.

Service: No services are scheduled at this time. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, is in charge of arrangements.

