Patricia A. Howell
Patricia A. (Jones) Howell, 85, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Born in Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Edna (Flynn) Jones. She was the wife of the late William R. Howell, with whom she spent 58 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.
Patricia was primarily a homemaker, but worked at the Hubley Club, Manheim Township Middle School, and J.C. Penney.
She volunteered at the Old Barnes Hall and the Youth Intervention Center for 17 years. She was a member Grace Evangelical Congregational Church with Rev. Mark Ammerman as pastor.
Patricia enjoyed cooking, knitting and gardening. A loving mother and grandmother, she will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her two sons, Jeffrey A. of Lewistown and Todd of Manheim; a sister, Maxine Bachman of Spokane, WA, grandchildren, Michael, Jessica, Justin, Katelyn Burke and Samantha Roberts and great-grandchildren, Faith, Myah, Shianne, Harper and Hunter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William; a daughter, Lisa Howell; a grandson, Timothy Howell; and a sister, Janice Wenzel.
Service: Private memorial service at convenience of the family. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Contributions in her name may be made to Amedisys Hospice at 3350 Paxton St., Suite 5, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Online condolences can be offered at www.SnyderFuneralHome.com
