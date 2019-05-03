Home

Patricia A. LaBar Obituary
Mrs. Patricia A. LaBar
Mrs. Patricia A. (Kishpaugh) LaBar, 77, of Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died early Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the widow of Elton E. LaBar, who passed away in 1992.
She was employed by the Comfort Inn, Bartonsville, as a breakfast host and manager.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Josephine (Hosier) Kishpaugh.
She was a member of the Carbon County Senior Group, serving as past president and treasurer, and volunteered over 18 years.
Surviving are two daughters, Tammy L. LaBar-Hoffman, with whom she resided, and Brenda Lee LaBar-Bogart, wife of Mark Bogart of Saylorsburg; a son, Donald J. Decker of Gouldsboro; two grandchildren, Chris-topher and Timothy; numerous nieces and nephews; and her companion, Al Trounse of Little Gap.
She was also predeceased by five siblings.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. Interment at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Kellersville Cemetery, Saylorsburg. Contributions in her name may be made to Forgotten Felines & Fidos, 6022 Mountain Rd., Germansville, PA 18053. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 3, 2019
