Mrs. Patricia A. LaBar

Mrs. Patricia A. (Kishpaugh) LaBar, 77, of Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died early Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the widow of Elton E. LaBar, who passed away in 1992.

She was employed by the Comfort Inn, Bartonsville, as a breakfast host and manager.

Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Josephine (Hosier) Kishpaugh.

She was a member of the Carbon County Senior Group, serving as past president and treasurer, and volunteered over 18 years.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammy L. LaBar-Hoffman, with whom she resided, and Brenda Lee LaBar-Bogart, wife of Mark Bogart of Saylorsburg; a son, Donald J. Decker of Gouldsboro; two grandchildren, Chris-topher and Timothy; numerous nieces and nephews; and her companion, Al Trounse of Little Gap.

She was also predeceased by five siblings.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. Interment at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Kellersville Cemetery, Saylorsburg. Contributions in her name may be made to Forgotten Felines & Fidos, 6022 Mountain Rd., Germansville, PA 18053.