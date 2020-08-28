1/1
Patricia A. Matzen
1940 - 2020
Patricia A. "Pat" Matzen, 79, of Nesquehoning, formerly of Summit Hill, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Tama-
qua.
Before moving to Pennsylvania, she worked for Prudential Insurance Company. She then worked as a secretary for St. Joseph's School and then as the parish secretary for both St. Joseph's and St. Stanislaus Catholic churches, Summit Hill, for 25 years before retiring in 2005.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late John and Florence (Kay) Yahoves.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Pat was known to many as "Pat-Mat."
She was a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan, never missing a Sunday game. She enjoyed spending time at the casino, as well as experimenting with cooking.
Surviving are a brother Michael, and his wife, Virginia, of Barnegat, N.J.; a daughter, Dawn Marie, wife of Eugene Jacobs of Nesquehoning; two sons, William of Solomons, MD, and Kevin, and his wife, Jessie, of Summit Hill; four grandchildren, Justin, Jessica, William and Ryan; a nephew John; and a niece Christine.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, Summit Hill. Call 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Contributions in her name may be made to the church. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
