Patricia A. Rowe

Patricia A. Rowe, 82, former Bear Creek Lakes resident, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Patricia was the wife of the late Hayden C. Rowe.

Born in Mendon, OH, she was a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Mary K. (Price) Hayman.

She was a 1954 graduate of Mauch Chunk Senior High School and a 1957 graduate of Allentown School of Nursing.

After graduation she continued her career as a registered nurse until retirement.

She was a member of Grace St. Paul's United Methodist Church of Jim Thorpe.

Patricia loved animals, crocheting, knitting and singing in her church choir.

She is survived by her children, Steven Rowe, and wife Christine, of New Smithville, David Rowe, and wife Rosemarie of Lusby, MD; Matthew Rowe of Alburtis; and Betsy, wife of Lamont Christman, of Zionsville; her sister Barbara Wiktor; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers, Robert and Ronald Hayman.

Service: All services are private. Memorial contributions in her name may be sent to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, 18229. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Times News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary