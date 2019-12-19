|
|
Mrs. Patricia A.
Weliconis
Mrs. Patricia A. "Pat" Weliconis, 67, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, while in the care of her family in Tamaqua. She was the widow of Martin C. "Marty" Weliconis, who died on July 17, 2005.
She worked for K-Mart in Hazle-ton for many years.
Born on Saturday, March 1, 1952, in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Helen (Kashmer) Moyer.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Loretta Boyer.
She enjoyed going to the casinos, however, her main devotion was to her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracey A., wife of David Zellers of Weatherly, and Angela M. Weliconis, and her fiancé, Shawn Valentine, of Tamaqua, with whom she resided; a son, Thomas C. Sherry, and his wife, Blythe, of Coaldale; five grandchildren, Sarah, wife of Neil Hartzell, Shane and Dillon Brown, Taylor Cichon and Dani Zellers; two sisters, Diane Gallagher and Helene Porambo, both of Lansford; a brother, Theodore "Sonny" Moyer, and his wife, Edie, of Tamaqua; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to the Tamaqua-Carbon Unit of the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Online condolences can
be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 19, 2019