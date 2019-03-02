Patricia A.

Zimmerman

Patricia A. Zimmerman, 77, of East Penn Township, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her residence with her loving husband and family at her side.

She was the wife of Richard L. Zimmerman. They were married for 58 years on July 23, 2018.

Born in Lehighton on Wednesday, New Year's Eve, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Willard and Myrtle ( Strohl) Rex.

She was a stay at home Mom devoted to her husband and family. Pat enjoyed RV-ing, camping and was her husband's co-pilot in their travels through 49 states. They traveled twice up the Alcan highway to Alaska and Hall Road to Prudhoe Bay. They toured all Canadian Provinces including Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island. She logged over 100,000 miles criss-crossing North America with the love of her life.

Pat was a member of Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters; Leisa, wife of Milton "Mick" Ahner of Lehighton, Diane Zimmerman of Lehighton; two sons, Guy Zimmerman and his wife Janet, of South Jordan, Utah, Lee Zimmerman and his wife Shelly, of Janesville, Calif.; seven grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by siblings, Gloria Milkowich, William Rex, Arnold Rex, Larry Rex, Neil Rex and Willard Rex.

Service: A graveside Celebration of Life service in her honor will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at 11 a.m. in Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield with the Rev. Anthony P. Pagotto officiating. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Dinkey Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1742 Dinkey Road, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary