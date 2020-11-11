Patricia Ann Ahner

Patricia Ann Ahner, loving and devoted sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

A cancer survivor, she celebrated her 81st birthday on March 23. Raised in Long Run she was the beloved daughter of the late Willard and Beatrice (Keiser) Ahner. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, George Thomas Stimmel, on April 30, 1958.

Patricia was heavily involved in her class reunion committees for most of her adult life and was a proud Lehighton area graduate in the class of 1957. She was also a community college graduate, earning an associates degree in management from LCCC in 1999.

She was hard-working and witty with an adored sense of humor and smile. She loved watching NASCAR, listening to rock music and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers. She had a knack for painting and drawing and enjoyed reading and writing poetry.

Above all these things, Patricia had the greatest heart of gold and deeply cherished her closest family and friends. She enjoyed gathering for lunch with her high school girlfriends and her siblings. Nothing made her smile more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Georgeanne Stimmel of Lithia, Florida, and Bettyanne Sauchinitz of Palmerton; stepchildren George Butch of Plantation, Florida, John Butch, husband of Carrie Butch, of Montgomery, Texas and Susan Seaverns of North Cape May, NJ. She is joined in heaven with her son, Glenn Butch, who passed away Nov. 27, 2011.

Surviving are her sisters, Sharon Rex, wife of the late Arnold Rex, of Bowmanstown, Joy Lauer, wife of Fritz Lauer, of East Weissport, Donna Wentz, wife of Ricky Wentz, of East Weissport; and brother Will Ahner of Parryville.

She was preceded in death by sister Nancy Blose; and brothers Richard Ahner and Larry Ahner.

Patricia leaves behind 12 grandchildren; Teddianne, Ted, Amanda, Stephen, Kerryann, Jennifer, Michael, Christopher, Brielle, Michael, Lori, Michael and Justin; as well as 18 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Owen, Lyla, Annora, Anson, Dylan, Caroline, Keely, Bryson, Bryce, Zane, Haley, Emily, Corrinne, Natalie, Peyton, Madison, and Harper.

She was an active member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church of East Weissport. Patricia will be deeply missed and remembered by all.

Service: A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Long Run Cemetery, Franklin Township, with Pastor Michael Frost officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to her church at 222 Church St., Lehighton.

Mayes- Melber Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





