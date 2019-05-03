Mrs. Patricia Ann Heaney Watson

Mrs. Patricia Ann Heaney Watson, 70, of Orlando, FL, quietly passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, after a short battle with an aggressive form of lymphoma.

She was the daughter of the late Marcella (Herman) Heaney and the late Aloysius Heaney, both from Jim Thorpe.

Pat spent most of her formative years in Jim Thorpe, where she attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and then Jim Thorpe Area High School.

After her marriage to Sherried Watson, she moved to Wilkes-Barre. They eventually settled in Florida, where she and her husband operated an air conditioning business.

Those who knew her will miss her wonderful sense of humor.

The surviving members of her immediate family living in the Orlando area include her husband and her three adult children: Susan Ballance, Ried Watson and Matthew Watson; three grandchildren, Jessica Ballance, Zachary Watson and Paige Watson; two brothers, Leo Heaney of Puyallup, WA, and Daniel Heaney of Jim Thorpe.

She was also preceded in death by another sibling, Terry Heaney, who died as a child.

The family is privately handling services. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.