David J. Stianche Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 Center Street
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
570-325-8322
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Jim Thorpe, PA
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Jim Thorpe, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Jim Thorpe, PA
Patricia E. McFadden


1939 - 2019
Patricia E. McFadden Obituary
Mrs. Patricia E. McFadden
Mrs. Patricia E. McFadden of Jim Thorpe passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Hugh "Skipper" Mc-
Fadden.
Prior to retiring, she worked for Bell Telephone, Izzo Rest Home, Becker Rest Home and the Carbon County Prison.
Born on July 29, 1939, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (Sheehan) Carrigan.
She was a 1957 graduate of Mauch Chunk Catholic High School and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her seven children, Terry of Los Angeles, CA, Marie of Wildwood, N.J., William, and his wife, Lynn, of Stephens, PA, Sean, and his wife, Rebekah, of Jim Thorpe, Hugh, and his wife, Kim, of Bethlehem Township, Kelly, wife of David Natishyn of Pocono Pines, and Kerry, wife of Dr. Andrew Miller of Center Valley; 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Tara, Kory, Brittany, Connor, Molly, Bridget, Devin, Mackenzie, Hudson, Keaton and Gibson; and four great-grandchildren, Maggie, William, Jordan and Brandon.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John "Shark" and Thomas "Tucker," and a sister, Dolores "Doly" Gillespie.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe. Interment, parish cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:15-10 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Online condolences can be offered at www.stianchefh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 6, 2019
