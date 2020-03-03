|
Patricia J. McGinley
Patricia J. "Trish" McGinley, 71, of Lehighton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home. She was the widow of Michael F. Mc-
Ginley, who passed away in 2008.
Born on Feb. 17, 1949, in Middleport, she was a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Betty G. (Wertman) Kane.
Trish was a 1969 graduate of Panther Valley High School.
She worked in the local garment industry, last at the former Indigo Jeans in Lehighton and then worked as a housekeeper at the Sunny Rest Resort in Parryville.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Trish enjoyed photography, music and traveling with her sister, Liz. She was an avid sports fan of high school, college and professional teams.
Surviving are a daughter, Christine Edmondson, and her companion Michael Hill, of Tamaqua; grandsons, Robert Christman of Tamaqua and Kyle Frantz of Harrisburg; a great-granddaughter, Mia Christman; brothers, John Kane, and his wife Sandra, of Nesquehoning, Robert Kane, and his wife Linda, of Parryville, and Daniel Kane of Lehighton; sisters, Elizabeth, wife of Everett Thompson, of Summit Hill, and Margaret, wife of James Dunn, of Lansford; numerous nieces and nephews.
Servce: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Calling hours from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions, in Trish's memory, may be made to the church. Funeral arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 3, 2020