Patricia M. SchaefferPatricia M. Schaeffer, 76, of Lehighton, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at home. She was the wife of Howard C. Schaeffer Sr., to whom she was married 56 years.Born in Liverpool, England, on May 22, 1944, Patricia was a daughter of the late James Richard Sr. and Mary Patricia (McKay) Whitehead.A graduate of Summit Hill High School, Summit Hill, Patricia co-owned and operated H.C. Schaeffer Plumbing and Heating along with her husband.She was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua; the C.W.E.A. of St. Jerome Catholic School, Tamaqua; the Summit Hill High School Girls Night Out; the TransAtlantic War Brides; and the South Ward Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Tamaqua.She is survived by children, Patty Bernadyn, and her husband Mike, of Georgia, Howard C. Schaeffer Jr. of Zionsville, Lori Suzadail, and her husband Vincent III, of Coaldale, and Scott C. Kemp of Zionsville; grandchildren, Michael Bernadyn, Meredith Bryson, Karyssa Costagliola, Paul Suzadail and Tyler Suzadail; great-grandchildren, Bryce Costagliola, Annaliese Costagliola, Malakai Bryson, Tydus Bryson, Anorah Bryson and Dominick Bryson; a brother; two sisters; and numerous nephews and nieces.Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Call 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 1, at the Zizlemann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials in Patricia's name be made to Mostly Muttz Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 406, Gilbertsville, PA 19525; or The Chapel of the Four Chaplains, 1201 Constitution Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19112. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at