Mrs. Patricia Mary

Ferencz

Mrs. Patricia Mary Ferencz, 72, of Lake Hauto, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale. She was the wife of William John Ferencz. They celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13 of last year.

She was a nurse's aide in many nursing homes until retiring.

Born in Passaic, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Peter and Margaret (Yanchko) Kulina.

She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Nesquehoning.

Pat enjoyed camping and doing crafts, but most of all loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, James Oberst of Flemington, N.J., Ronald Oberst in Maine and William Ferencz of Lake Hauto; a sister, Rosemarie Lunney of Freeland; and a grandson Daniel.

Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.