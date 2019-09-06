|
|
Patricia McArdle
Patricia (Fahey) McArdle, 83, of Jim Thorpe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Luke's - Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton.
Born in Lehighton, she was the youngest child of the late Eugene and Isabella (McElroy) Fahey.
She graduate from Mauch Chunk Catholic High School, Class of 1954.
After graduation, she received certification in infant technology from the Father Baker Maternity Hospital, Buffalo, N.Y. She was also employed for many years in the mental health unit at Gnaden Huetten Hospital, retiring in 1998.
Pat was an excellent cook and baker. She loved her family unconditionally. Her generous and caring nature was felt by all who knew and loved her.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
Surviving are daughters, Susan McArdle, Jane Munao, and her husband, Charlie, and Jean McArdle; four grandsons, Joseph McKasson, Joseph Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, and his wife, Jocelyn, and Anthony McArdle; a great-grandson, Luka Johnson; her faithful furry companion, Penny; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Eugene, the Rev. Willam and Edward; sisters, Kay Bimler, Hannah Gaffney, Loretta Lindsay, Ellen Scott and Isabel Redline; and another brother, also named Edward, who passed shortly after birth.
Service: There will be no services at her request. Contributions in her name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Sept. 6, 2019