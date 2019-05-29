Home

Patrick D. Zettlemoyer, 56, of Palmerton, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Palmerton Campus, after being stricken at home.
Born on Sept. 3, 1962, in Lehighton, he was the son of Alena A. (Green) Zettlemoyer of Kunkletown and the late Donald C. Zettlemoyer.
Patrick was last employed as a foreman for Blue Ridge Castings Warehouse, Lehighton, for over 20 years before retiring in 2007.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Berlinsville. Patrick enjoyed passing time playing his guitar.
Survivors: mother, Alena Zettlemoyer; son, Marshall C. Zettlemoyer of Lehighton; brother, Alan D., and wife Carolyn Zettlemoyer, Palmerton; and a sister, Karen S., wife of Timothy Beltz, Palmerton.
He was predeceased by a son, Jacob in 1989.
Services: A private graveside service will be held at Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 29, 2019
