Patrick J. Frable
Patrick J. Frable, 55, of Kunkletown, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, at home.
Born in Palmerton, he was a loving son of Larry J. Frable and Brenda L. (Wetzle) Frable.
Patrick worked at Cherry's Sunset Diner for 17 years. He also worked for Lang Landscaping in Palmerton and Brookmont Healthcare Center in Effort.
He was an exceptionally devoted and hard worker and was equally dedicated to taking care of his mother and father.
He would frequently work double shifts, but would always find time to check in on his parents at the end of the day. Most of all, he was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, and nephew. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Jeffrey S. Frable, and his wife Patti, of Effort; a sister, Lisa Eberhart of Brodheadsville; three nieces, Heather Tolbert, Caitlyn Eberhart and Cheyenne Eberhart; a nephew, Cord Eberhart; three uncles, Vernon Frable, Luther Frable and Gerald Frable; and an aunt, Wanda Buck.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd Frantz, Catherine Lopresto, Hazel Frable and Ernest Frable.
Service: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Memorial services will follow at 6 p.m. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookmont Healthcare Center, P.O. Box 50, Effort, PA 18330. www.kresgefuneralhome.com
