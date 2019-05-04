Resources More Obituaries for Patrick Brennan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick T. Brennan

Patrick Thomas Brennan, 61, of Jamestown, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in his home. Pat lived a life full of love and laughter and spent his days with his family, whom he adored.

He had a smile that was so incredibly contagious and filled every room he entered with such a profound presence, everyone who knew him said that he had a larger than life presence. He will truly be missed by every-one that has the pleasure of know-ing him.

Born on Oct. 3, 1957, in Huntsville, AL, he was a son of Jane Elizabeth (Murphy) Brennan of Tuscarora and the late James David Brennan.

He was a 1975 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Hometown, and graduated from the University of Connecticut, where he received a full scholarship for football to represent the UCONN Huskies as a defensive lineman.

Pat quickly lived up to the reputation he had earned in his hometown, as he dominated the gridiron with his unique style of athleticism and physical prowess. He would spend his collegiate career mastering his craft on the field (CRUSHING IT) with his name attached to the history of the school as one of UCONN's all-time letter winners, along with earning his bachelor's degree in business administration.

Patrick was a logistics manager for Roadway, whom he proudly gave more than 20 years of loyal service. He would end his career in service to AmeriFleet.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deeann (Gullo) Brennan; sons, Sean Patrick Brennan (Megan Pennell) of Greensboro, N.C., and James Collin Brennan of Jamestown; a daughter, Nancy Jolene Brennan of Jamestown; his mother, Jane Elizabeth Brennan; a sister, Karen Brennan of Tuscarora; his mother-in-law, Nancy Gullo; two brothers-in-law, Sandy Gullo (Carolina Gullo) and Steve Gullo of Daytona Beach, FL ; and a number of cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Service: The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at a gathering of family and friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, N.C. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 4 in New Philadelphia and will be presided over by his cousin, Msgr. Thomas Baddick, with Scriptures and song by his cousin, Sister Lisa Marie Valentini, MSC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pat's memory to the Online condolences can be made at www.hanes-lineberryfhsedgefield.

com. Published in Times News on May 4, 2019