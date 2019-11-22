|
Patti S. DeLong
Patti S. DeLong, 63, formerly of Palmerton, died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in the Hospice Unit of the Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township.
Born on Jan. 31, 1956, in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late W.L. "Bill" DeLong and Carol J. (Andreas) DeLong of Catasauqua and Palmerton.
She was a 1973 graduate of Catasauqua Area High School and received an associate degree in commercial art in 1975 from Northampton Area Community College.
Pat suffered from several debilitating health issues. Despite living in severe pain for 35 years, she expressed her artistic talents in painting over 300 portraits of racehorses, dogs, cats as well as home landscapes.
She self-published two children's books: a semi-autobiographical book entitled "The Life and Times of Billy the Kid" and "The Amethyst Crystal."
Her great love of animals inspired her to rescue many dogs throughout her lifetime.
Surviving are a sister, Jill C. DeLong, with whom she resided; and a brother, Ted E. DeLong (wife Debbie), nieces Madison and Samantha and nephew T.J., all of Claymont DE.
Her nieces and nephew brought great joy to her life and she cherished their summer trips together, traveling throughout the country.
Pat specified her body be donated to science with her hopes it will be used to help others.
Service: Celebration of Life will be held on a later date at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can go to Horses and Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc., 375 Zions Stone Church Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960, or Carbon Co. Animal Shelter (specify for dogs), 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Times News on Nov. 22, 2019