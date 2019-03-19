Home

Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul E. Kunkle Obituary
Paul E. Kunkle
Paul E. Kunkle, 70, of Lehighton, passed away Sunday, March 17, at the Gnaden Huetton Hospital, Lehighton.
Born in Walcksville, he was the son of the late Paul and Stella (Guldner) Kunkle.
He was a graduate of the class of 1967 at Lehighton Area High School and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970.
He had worked for the Lehigh Valley Railroad and later Conrail from 1974 until 2000. He was a lifetime member of the Parryville Fire Company.
He is survived by two sons, Michael, and wife Monica of Parryville, and Steven, and wife Sherry of Lehighton; four grandchildren Tyler Merkel, Aaron, Zachary and Cierra Kunkle; brother, David, and wife Connie of Palmerton; two sisters Joyce, wife of Thomas Berger, and Joan, wife of Albert Solt, all of Lehighton.
He was predeceased by brothers, Dennis and Ronald.
Service: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, at the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with the Rev. Anthony Pogatto officiating. Call 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Long Run Cemetery.
Published in Times News on Mar. 19, 2019
