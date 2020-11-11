Paul Frayne Stahler
Paul Frayne Stahler, 80, of New Ringgold, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem.
Born in 1940 in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Frayne A. and Hilda P. (Kistler) Stahler. Paul was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Susie (Rochelle) Stahler, just 17 days earlier on Oct. 24, 2020.
Surviving are daughters, Kelly R. Kic-hline, and her husband Scott M. Kichline, of Henderson, NV, and Kim R. Stahler, and her husband John A. Zukowski, of Reading; brother, Earl R. Stahler, and his wife Lora, of Alamogordo, NM; and grandson, Dexter S. Kichline, of Henderson, NV.
A 1959 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Paul served honorably in the United States Marines and retired from Bethlehem Steel Corporation after 31 years, having worked in many capacities there including electrician and millwright.
For the Andreas VFW Post No. 5069, he was a trustee, active member, and enthusiastic poppy seller. Paul enjoyed history, photography, traveling, bicycling, automobiles, cats, and class reunions, having attended his 60th in 2019. He was able to build and fix almost anything, a talent honed while working on family farms.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.
A celebration of Paul and Susie's lives will be held in the spring of 2021.
