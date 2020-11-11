1/1
Paul F. Stahler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Frayne Stahler
Paul Frayne Stahler, 80, of New Ringgold, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem.
Born in 1940 in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Frayne A. and Hilda P. (Kistler) Stahler. Paul was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Susie (Rochelle) Stahler, just 17 days earlier on Oct. 24, 2020.
Surviving are daughters, Kelly R. Kic-hline, and her husband Scott M. Kichline, of Henderson, NV, and Kim R. Stahler, and her husband John A. Zukowski, of Reading; brother, Earl R. Stahler, and his wife Lora, of Alamogordo, NM; and grandson, Dexter S. Kichline, of Henderson, NV.
A 1959 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Paul served honorably in the United States Marines and retired from Bethlehem Steel Corporation after 31 years, having worked in many capacities there including electrician and millwright.
For the Andreas VFW Post No. 5069, he was a trustee, active member, and enthusiastic poppy seller. Paul enjoyed history, photography, traveling, bicycling, automobiles, cats, and class reunions, having attended his 60th in 2019. He was able to build and fix almost anything, a talent honed while working on family farms.
Service: Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold.
A celebration of Paul and Susie's lives will be held in the spring of 2021.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved