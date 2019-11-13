|
Rev. Dr. Paul H. Spohn
The Rev. Dr. Paul H. Spohn, 86, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Jane Ann (Sassaman) Spohn, to whom he was married for 63 years.
Born on July 23, 1933, he was a son of the late Paul R. and Helen Spohn.
Paul, otherwise known as "Skip," grew up in Wescosville and was a 1951 graduate of Allen High School and a 1955 graduate of Muhlenberg College.
He earned a Master of Divinity degree from The Lutheran Theological Seminary in 1958 and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Eastern Baptist Seminary in 1990.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.
After becoming an ordained Lutheran minister, his callings took him from the Grimsville Parish in Kutztown (1958-61) to the Kempton/Stony Run Parish, Kempton (1961-67), and then to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, where he mostly raised his family (1967-83). His final parish calling was to St. John's Lutheran Church, Nazareth (1983-89).
He fulfilled his service to the Lutheran Church by becoming the Northeastern PA Synod Mission Director and Associate to the Bishop (1989-98). He proudly served on the Muhlenberg College Board of Trustees for 14 years, and he also served on the boards of the Lutheran Home at Topton, the Hemophilia Society and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
In retirement, Paul moved to Hemlock Farms in Hawley to surround himself in the wilderness and get to know the many deer, bear, turkeys and other wild animals that would visit his yard. He also loved being close to his beloved Pecks Pond, where he spent many an hour with family and friends.
Paul loved hunting, golfing, camping and fishing and enjoyed sharing many "fish tales."
Paul and Jane Ann moved to Allentown in 2010. In his final years, Paul wrote about his life's journey in a book he titled "My Book, My Life's Journey; Artifacts and Gems Along the Road," While it did not garnish any high literary accolades, it certainly gave a beautiful overview of his life.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Deborah Spohn, and her husband, David Dimmit, Peter Spohn, and his wife, Karen, and Philip Spohn, and his wife, Lenore; and seven grandchildren. Patricia (Keiser) Bittner, wife of Larry Bittner, was a devoted blessing in his life, along with Fred Keiser, Heng Leng and Chhap Leng.
Service: Service of celebration and thanksgiving 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 Tilghman St., Allentown. Please feel free to join the family for coffee from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church. Following the worship, there will also be an opportunity to gather in the church community room for a meal and fellowship. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. Memorial gifts can be made to the Rev. Dr. Paul H. and Mrs. Jane Ann Spohn Scholarship Fund at Muhlenberg College, 2400 Chew St., Allentown, PA 18104. Attn: Office of Advancement/Mark Mazer, or Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Attn: Paul Spohn Memorial Fund.
Published in Times News on Nov. 13, 2019