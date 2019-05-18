Paul J. Bartell

Paul J. Bartell, 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019, while surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Kathy (Gerber) Bartell to whom he was married 45 years.

Born in Ashland on April 15, 1947, Paul was a son of the late John and Mary (McGeehan) Bartell.

A 1965 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

After working for Ingersoll Rand in Allentown for 21 years, Paul was employed by Remaly Manufacturing Co. in Tamaqua from where he retired in 2012.

A member of Christ United Church of Christ (White Church) in Barnesville, he served on the church consistory for 42 years during which time Paul was a deacon, elder, and then president which he considered an honor. He was a member of the Ryan Township Fire Co. and Fire Police.

Paul was a hunter and fisherman, but also enjoyed gardening and farming. He farmed more than 20 acres while holding a full-time job and was especially known for "Bartell's Sweet Corn."

A crafted woodworker, Paul and his wife would attend craft shows and offer furniture and seasonal items for sale. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Rush Township; daughters, Heather Hadesty and her husband, Dana, of Tamaqua, and Brynn Novack and her husband, Ronnie, of Mary D; grandson, Joshua Paul Hadesty; sister, Jackie Haddock and her husband, Louis, of Orlando, Florida; sister-in-law, Joan Gerber of Lincoln, Nebraska; and several nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by a brother, Walter Bartell; and brother-in-law, Robert Gerber.

Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the White Church, 339 Marion Ave., Barnesville with the Rev. Craig Zimmerman officiating. Call 9-11 a.m. at the church. Interment in the White Church Cemetery will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's name may be made to the Christ United Church of Christ Needy Family Fund, c/o Danny Deeble, 39 Ye Olde Dam Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua. Published in Times News on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary