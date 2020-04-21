|
|
Paul J. Steele
Paul J. Steele, 58, of Glenwood Avenue, Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.
Born Friday, Feb. 9, 1962, in Coal-
dale, he is survived by his mother, Margaret (Kellett) Steele; daughter, Danielle L. Anthony and son-in-law Brandon of Lehighton; sisters, Diane Simmons of Tamaqua, Jean Marie Steele of Selinsgrove, Ruth Ward, wife of Thomas, of Tamaqua, and Doris Hosler, wife of Bruce, of Tamaqua; brothers, John W. Steele, and his wife Louise, of Tamaqua, and Richard T. Steele, and his wife Karen, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Nolan A. Stein, Mackenzie L. Stein, and Kendra M. Anthony; many nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his father, John Joseph Steele; and brother, William Steele.
Paul started working at Remaly Manufacturing of Tamaqua at the age of 18 and worked there for 33 years.
Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing. Paul looked forward to salmon fishing trips to New York.
Service: Due to COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held for the family at
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 21, 2020