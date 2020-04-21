Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Steele


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Steele Obituary
Paul J. Steele
Paul J. Steele, 58, of Glenwood Avenue, Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.
Born Friday, Feb. 9, 1962, in Coal-
dale, he is survived by his mother, Margaret (Kellett) Steele; daughter, Danielle L. Anthony and son-in-law Brandon of Lehighton; sisters, Diane Simmons of Tamaqua, Jean Marie Steele of Selinsgrove, Ruth Ward, wife of Thomas, of Tamaqua, and Doris Hosler, wife of Bruce, of Tamaqua; brothers, John W. Steele, and his wife Louise, of Tamaqua, and Richard T. Steele, and his wife Karen, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Nolan A. Stein, Mackenzie L. Stein, and Kendra M. Anthony; many nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his father, John Joseph Steele; and brother, William Steele.
Paul started working at Remaly Manufacturing of Tamaqua at the age of 18 and worked there for 33 years.
Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing. Paul looked forward to salmon fishing trips to New York.
Service: Due to COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held for the family at
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -