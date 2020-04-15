|
Paul L. Ahner
Paul L. Ahner, 69, of Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the widower of Anna (Van Dyke) Ahner, who passed in 2015.
Prior to retiring in 2010, he worked as an engineer for Norfolk Southern.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of late Charles and Arlene "Nutch" Ahner.
He is survived by his first wife, Fran (Wolfe) Ahner; children, Preston Ahner, Melissa (James) Wagner and Brendan Ahner; grandchildren, Devin Steigerwalt and Emma Ahner; and brothers Randy (SallyAnn) Ahner and Rocky (Connie) Ahner; and nieces and nephews.
Service: A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 15, 2020