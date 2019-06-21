Paul O. Rarick

Paul O. "Tippy" Rarick, 89, of Lake Hauto, died Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Ann A. (Washington) Rarick.

At the age of 17, he established and operated a coal business for over 65 years.

His son, Tyrone B., and grandson, Tyrone Coal, continued the business now known as Rarick's Coal, Fuel Oil and Propane, Inc.

He was also the past owner and president of Raricano Home, Inc., R and Y Auto Sales and Spring Dell Drive-In.

Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Edward H. and Catherine (Gilfert) Rarick. He was a member of St. John UCC, Tamaqua.

Paul enjoyed outdoor recreation, going to picnics, parks, going on educational and historical trips and vacations.

He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Surviving are two sons, Paul II of Lake Hauto and Tyrone, and his wife, Janet, of Hometown; three daughters, Lee, and her companion, Steve Iannone, of Dushore, Patsy A., wife of Larry Shoudt of Easton, and Paulette Roberts of Pottsville; his companion, Doris Brobst of Barnesville; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great- grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Edward B.; a daughter, Kathryn N.; four brothers, Howard, Ernest, Phaeon and Gordon; a sister, Lillian; and his first wife, Louise Diefenderfer.

Service: His funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 19, with the Rev. Cindy White officiating. Interment was in

Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Contributions in his name may be made to American Legion Post 173, 206 W. Broad St., the East End Fire Co., 553 E. Broad St., or the Citizen's Fire Co., 99 W. Rowe St., all of Tamaqua, PA 18252. Arrangements were handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences can be offered at

