Paul O. Zeigler
Paul O. Zeigler, husband, father, grandfather, 85, of First Street, Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at home while in the tender care of his family.
Born Friday, April 26, 1935, in New Ringgold, the son of the late Charles and Gertrude (Nothstein) Zeigler. He was also predeceased by his grandson, Nicholas Zeigler.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 62 years, Florence E. (Hettler) Zeigler; sons, Paul Zeigler and his wife Elaine, of Andreas, James Zeigler and his wife Roberta, of New Ringgold, David Zeigler and his wife Penny, of New Ringgold, Edward Zeigler and his wife Maria, of Kaska, and Marlin Zeigler and his wife Jess, of Tamaqua; 16 grandchildren, and six great-
grandchildren.
Paul worked for Matlack Trucking of Northampton for over 50 years.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church of St. John's in the Heights of Jim Thorpe, Bowmanstown Lions Club, longtime member of the former Andreas Fire Company, and Andreas Fire Police, having served as past president of the Fireman's Relief Association. Paul was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt and camp.
Service: A private celebration of Paul's life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, at 11 a.m. A public calling will take place Thursday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Memorials in Paul's name to: The Lutheran Church of St. John's in the Heights, 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Paul may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.