1/
Paul R. Harmadi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Roger Harmadi
Paul Roger Harmadi, 85 of Lenoir City, TN, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Nov. 3, 2020.
He was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. Roger was a member of the Episcopal Church of The Resurrection.
He was an engineer and former owner of H Design and Construction Company in Lehighton.
His passions were building model ships, bird watching, college football and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mona Lee Harmadi, and three siblings, Steve Harmadi, Irma Huber and Tinka Johnson.
Survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Berger; children, Susan Moser, Sharon Gerhard (Sam), David Harmadi (Theresa);
step-children, Linda Hedenberg, Brent Clarke, and Cathy Clarke; many grandchildren and great-
grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Jenkins.
Service: No public services will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, TN, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
865-986-8013
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved