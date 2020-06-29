Paul S. Yeager
Paul S.
Yeager
Paul S. Yeager, 84, of West Broad Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at ManorCare, Pottsville.
Born Saturday, Feb. 9, 1935, a son of the late Paul Herman and Mildred Mae (Gerlacher) Yeager. Paul was also predeceased by his sisters, Barbara McGrath, Dolores Jones, Jane Zawaski; brother, William Yeager.
Surv-iving are his beloved wife of 49 years, Linda M. (Kas-per) Yeager; sons, Mark A. Yeager, and his companion Lisa Monick, of Pottsville, Paul J. Yeager, and his wife Nicole, of Coaldale, and Matthew J. Yeager of Tamaqua; sister, Nancy Eisley of Tamaqua; and granddaughter, Miranda Jones.
Paul served his country for 10 1/2 years serving in the Army, Navy and then in the National Guard.
Paul delivered newspapers for a number of regional providers for many years.
He was always civically minded, playing the role of Santa Claus and often dressing as Smokey Bear.
Paul was a member of the South ward Fire Company. He enjoyed watching all Philadelphia sports teams and participating in local parades
Service: Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Interment, with military honors, took place today at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
