Paul S.YeagerPaul S. Yeager, 84, of West Broad Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at ManorCare, Pottsville.Born Saturday, Feb. 9, 1935, a son of the late Paul Herman and Mildred Mae (Gerlacher) Yeager. Paul was also predeceased by his sisters, Barbara McGrath, Dolores Jones, Jane Zawaski; brother, William Yeager.Surv-iving are his beloved wife of 49 years, Linda M. (Kas-per) Yeager; sons, Mark A. Yeager, and his companion Lisa Monick, of Pottsville, Paul J. Yeager, and his wife Nicole, of Coaldale, and Matthew J. Yeager of Tamaqua; sister, Nancy Eisley of Tamaqua; and granddaughter, Miranda Jones.Paul served his country for 10 1/2 years serving in the Army, Navy and then in the National Guard.Paul delivered newspapers for a number of regional providers for many years.He was always civically minded, playing the role of Santa Claus and often dressing as Smokey Bear.Paul was a member of the South ward Fire Company. He enjoyed watching all Philadelphia sports teams and participating in local paradesService: Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.Interment, with military honors, took place today at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com