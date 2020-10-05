Paul W.
Miller Sr.
Paul W. Miller Sr., 77, of Summit Hill, formerly of Trevorton, passed away Wednesday afternoon at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1942, in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late Dorothy (Waltrude) and Leander Miller.
He was of the Catholic faith.
He was the husband of Dorothy (Braker) Miller, they had been married for nine years.
Paul served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He later served in the PA National Guard for 10 years.
Paul worked in food service for the PA Department of Corrections and Lock Haven University.
He was a member of American Legion-Trevorton and VFW Coaldale.
Paul enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his first wife, Sherrie (Turner) Miller, he is preceded in death by brothers, Frank Miller and Truman Miller; sisters, Dorothy Delany and Florence "Snoks" Gummo; daughter-in-law, Tina Miller; sister-in-law, Evelyn Crandol.
In addition to his current wife, Paul is survived by sister, Fleta Clark, FL; sons, Paul W. Miller Jr., Newport News VA, Ronnie Miller, husband of Carol, Yorktown VA, Michael Miller, husband of Sharon, Richmond, VA; and Andrew Banks, husband of Terri, Florida; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services: are private at Paul's request. Internment will take place at Montoursville Cemetery.
For more information or to extend online condolences visit www.shawnclarkfh.com
.
Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, has been entrusted with arrangements.