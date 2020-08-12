1/
Paula Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Paula Gibson
Mrs. Paula Gibson, 60, of Saylorsburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in her home. She was the loving wife of Scott Gibson for 35 years.
She worked as an
office manager for Madison Brokerage, Morristown, N.J., for over 35 years.
Born in Winchester, MA, on July 28, 1960, she was a daughter of Paul Baker Koger and Joan Gayle (Roth) Koger.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband are a sister, Freya Koger of Palmerton; and two brothers, Warren Koger of Saylorsburg and George John Regas.
Service: No services are scheduled at this time. Private interment will be at the convenience of family. Arrangements by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert. Contributions in her name may be made to Camp Papillon, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360, or to Susan G. Komen For the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved