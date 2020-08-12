Mrs. Paula Gibson
Mrs. Paula Gibson, 60, of Saylorsburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in her home. She was the loving wife of Scott Gibson for 35 years.
She worked as an
office manager for Madison Brokerage, Morristown, N.J., for over 35 years.
Born in Winchester, MA, on July 28, 1960, she was a daughter of Paul Baker Koger and Joan Gayle (Roth) Koger.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband are a sister, Freya Koger of Palmerton; and two brothers, Warren Koger of Saylorsburg and George John Regas.
Service: No services are scheduled at this time. Private interment will be at the convenience of family. Arrangements by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert. Contributions in her name may be made to Camp Papillon, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360, or to Susan G. Komen For the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. www.gowerfuneralhome.com
.