Paula M. Fiouris Obituary
Mrs. Paula M.
Fiouris
Mrs. Paula M. Fiouris, 49, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died Thursday evening, March 21, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Joseph A. Fiouris since Nov. 10, 1990.
She was a mana-ger and waitress at the Riverwalck Saloon, Parryville.
Born in Newark, N.J., she was a daughter of Manuel Sr. and Marie (Baptista) Rebelo of Union, N.J.
She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton, and was a member of the Palmerton Sokol Hall.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are a daughter, Alexis, and two sons, Andrew and Nicholas, and his fiancée, Ciarra Volm, all of Palmerton; two grandchildren, Sophia Simpson and Joseph Fiouris; two sisters, Marlene, wife of Jesse Toledo of Springfield, N.J., and Joana, wife of Michael Scanlon of Union; a brother, Manuel Jr. of Union; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, Third Street, Palmerton. Call 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.
schislerfuneralhomes.
com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 25, 2019
