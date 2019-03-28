Mrs. Pauline A.

Hager

Mrs. Pauline A. Hager, 93, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the St. Luke's Miners Geriatric Center, Coaldale. She was the widow of Edward L. Hager, who passed away July 12, 1977.

She was a reading teacher's aide for the Panther Valley Intermediate School until retiring in 1993.

Born in Mauch Chunk Township, (New Columbus), she was a daughter of the late Benedict B. and Anna (Horos) Macalush.

She was a member of the former St. Michael's Catholic Church and a former member St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, both in Lansford, and now a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.

Pauline loved reading the newspaper from front cover to back cover. She also loved crocheting and doing crossword puzzles.

Surviving are a daughter, Paula M. Hager of Summit Hill; a son, Edward P., and his wife, Kathleen C., of Greensburg; and a brother, Joseph Macalush, and his wife, Ann, of Tamaqua.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Anna May Herring; and two brothers, James and John.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley Church, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bloomingdale. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, and 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturday in the church.