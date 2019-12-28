|
|
Mrs. Pauline F.
Santee
Mrs. Pauline F. Santee, 92, of Lehigh Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Salis-bury Town-ship.
She was the widow of Robert Santee, with whom she shared 38 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1982.
Born in Allen Township, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Bertha (Resh) Demko.
Always striving to serve her family, Pauline was the consummate homemaker who loved to cook, enjoyed vegetable gardening and walking, and was known to exhibit a competitive edge to any challenge or contest.
For many years, she was a faithful and active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Indianland.
Survivors: Pauline will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her three daughters, Linda Bartron, and her husband, Clarence, of Roslyn, PA, Rose Hay, and her husband, William, of Easton, and Brenda Christman, and her fiancé, Derek Lillington, of Lehigh Township; two sons, Barry Santee, and his wife, Joanne, of Northampton, and Dennis Santee of Palmerton; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; two brothers, George Demko of Allentown and Donald Demko of Catasauqua; a sister, Pearl Wagner of Whitehall; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Jacob Demko, and two sisters, Gertrude Mickowski and Mabel Demko.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. No calling hours. Arrangements by George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Village of Moorestown - Bath. Contributions in her name may be made to the - Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Times News on Dec. 28, 2019