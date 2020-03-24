|
Pauline Fenstermacher
Pauline (Pruett) Fenstermacher, 95, formerly of Washington Street, Tamaqua, died Monday, March 23, at St. Luke's Miners Nursing & Rehabilitation Center-5th floor, in Coal-
dale.
She was born
Friday, July 4, 1924, in Tam-
aqua to the late John and Barbara Pruett.
A 1943 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Pauline was a lifetime member of the St. John United Church of Christ, Tamaqua as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Tamaqua and Lehighton.
Pauline devoted her life to her family. She was a loving wife and mother to her three children, Linda Kline, formerly of Maryland, Nancy Kirmani, and her husband Oscar, of Fredrick, and Ricky, and his wife Kathleen, of Tamaqua. She was the proud grandmother to her five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Pauline was a member of the Senior Citizens of Tamaqua, where she spent many hours playing bingo with her close friends. She loved shopping and visiting local restaurants with family and friends as well as porch parties and find-a-word books.
Pauline was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard "Dick" Fenstermacher, whom she was married to for over 50 years; her daughter Linda Kline, of Maryland; and her grandson Eric Fenstermacher, of Tamaqua.
She was also preceded in death by six siblings.
Service: Funeral service will be private due to current public health regulations. Interment at Sky-View Cemetery, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund of St. John UCC, 150 Pine St., Tamaqua PA 18252. The Lamar Christ Funeral Home of Hometown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Mar. 24, 2020