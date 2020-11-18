Pauline J. Papanek
Pauline J. Papanek, 86, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest Nov. 17, 2020, in her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Papanek, who passed away Nov. 13, 2014.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Julia (Egnatenko) Repetsky.
She was employed as a seamstress for many garment factories throughout the area. She was also employed as a bookkeeper for the former Lans-ford Fashion.
She was a member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning.
Pauline was a member of the former Lansford AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and was also a past president of the Lansford Little League for two years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are children John, Julia, wife of John Hosak, Rosemary, Marie, wife of Garey Lengyel, Steven, husband of Laura, and Janet, wife of Michael Zavagansky; grandchildren Ryan and Tori, and great-grandson Troy and great-granddaughter Keanna.
She was also preceded in death by a brother Henry.
Service: A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. John Russian Orthodox Church,
9 W. Railroad St., Nesquehoning, with Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment will be held privately in St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 10 a.m. until time of services in the church. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the church. The Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com
