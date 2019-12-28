Home

Pauline J. Schoener, 91, of Tamaqua, died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at home. She was the wife of Dwight E. Schoener Sr., to whom she had been married for 67 years.
Born in Myerstown on June 12, 1928, Pauline was a daughter of the late Paul and Esther (Hower) Peiffer.
She faithfully helped her husband in their poultry business, worked as a seamstress and owned Schoener's Craft Outlet. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Free Church, Bethel.
In addition to her husband, Pauline is survived by a daughter, Barbara Leiby and her husband, Eric; sons, Dwight E. Schoener Jr. and his wife, Maureen, Daniel Schoener and his wife, Paula, all of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Benjamin Leiby, Elizabeth Leiby, Carson Schoener and Megan Schoener; sisters, Verna Hommel, and Ruth Dubendorf and her husband, Samuel.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Peiffer.
Services: Services will be private. Lamar Christ Funeral Home in Tamaqua is in charge of arrangements.
Contributions in her memory can be made to CEFC, 8477 Route 183, Bethel, PA 19507.
Published in Times News on Dec. 28, 2019
