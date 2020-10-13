Pauline Pitts
Pauline (Oleksyn) Pitts, 90, formerly of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, Oct 11, 2020, at Parkland Manor, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Michael Pitts, who passed in 2003.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Klutchna) Oleksyn.
Pauline was employed as an executive secretary for Penna Power and Light Utility Corp. Previously, she worked for the former Western Electric Corp., both of Allentown.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, she was a lifelong member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton. Pauline enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, "Jeopardy," and her cat "Boopsie."
Survivors: daughter, Janet A., wife of David J. Shultz, of Breiningsville; son, John P., and wife Michelle, of West Bowmans; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Frances, Ann, Martha, Irene; and brother, Peter.
Services: Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 106 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Parastas, 9:20 a.m. Interment, parish's Lower Cemetery, Fireline Road, Palmerton 18071. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.