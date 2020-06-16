Pauline R. Boettger
Pauline R. Boettger, 94, of Tamaqua, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Coaldale.
She was a daughter of the late Simon C. Boettger, who died in 1952, and the late Gussie (Eltringham) Boettger, who died in 1988.
A 1943 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Pauline worked for the Borough of Tamaqua for 31 years, retiring as the office manager.
Prior to her employment with the borough, she worked for Hadesty Hardware, Tamaqua.
She was a lifetime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, and a member of the Bungalow Park Commission for many years.
Pauline is survived by cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother, S. Clair Boettger, who died in 2003.
Service: Graveside service will be announced when arrangements are finalized. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, or to the H.D. Buehler Memorial Pool, Bungalow Park, c/o Tamaqua Borough, 320 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at
www.zgfuneralhome.com


Published in Times News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
