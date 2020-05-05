|
Mrs. Pearl A. Schaeffer
Mrs. Pearl A. Schaeffer, 87, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Township. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Schaeffer, who passed away March 31, 2015.
Born in Long Run, Franklin Township, on Friday, June 10, 1932, she was a daughter of the late John and Minnie (Andrews) Caffrey.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a sewing machine operator for Hoffords Mills.
Pearl was an active member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, East Weissport.
Surviving are a son, Dennis Schaeffer, and his wife Marsha, of Franklin Township; a sister, Betty, wife of Frank Mertz of Mahoning Township; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Virginia Stocker, Minnie Holzer, Mabel Hettler, Bessie Zimmerman and Barbara Seltzer; brothers, Willard, Daniel, Paul and John.
Services: and interment will be private at the conveniece of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 222 Church St., Lehighton, PA 18235. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 5, 2020