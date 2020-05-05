Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl A. Schaeffer


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl A. Schaeffer Obituary
Mrs. Pearl A. Schaeffer
Mrs. Pearl A. Schaeffer, 87, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Township. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Schaeffer, who passed away March 31, 2015.
Born in Long Run, Franklin Township, on Friday, June 10, 1932, she was a daughter of the late John and Minnie (Andrews) Caffrey.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a sewing machine operator for Hoffords Mills.
Pearl was an active member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, East Weissport.
Surviving are a son, Dennis Schaeffer, and his wife Marsha, of Franklin Township; a sister, Betty, wife of Frank Mertz of Mahoning Township; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Virginia Stocker, Minnie Holzer, Mabel Hettler, Bessie Zimmerman and Barbara Seltzer; brothers, Willard, Daniel, Paul and John.
Services: and interment will be private at the conveniece of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 222 Church St., Lehighton, PA 18235. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -