Pearl E. Davis

Pearl E. Davis, 91, of Tamaqua died on Monday, March 18, at her home. She was the wife of the late John F. Davis Sr., who died in 1994.

Born in Rush Township, Schuylkill County, Pearl was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Helen (Haldeman) Rother.

A 1946 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she worked for the Atlas Powder Company, the Morgan Knitting Mills, and the Purling Mills.

Pearl was a member of the Primitive Methodist Church, Tamaqua, and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by, sons John F. Davis Jr., and his wife, Barbara Bilik, of Newark, Del., and Donald G. Davis, and his fiancée, Natalie Raymond, of Gettysburg; grandson, Ian H. Davis of Wilmington, Del.; granddaughter, Courtney Davis of Arnold, Md.; and numerous nephews and nieces.

The last of her siblings, she was predeceased by brothers Rudolph Rother and Franklin Rother; and sisters Dorothy Epler, Marie Epler, Anna Stein and Betty Connely.

Services: Friday, March 22, 11 a.m., Zizlemann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with Pastor Richard Clemson officiating. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call 6-9 p.m., Thursday, March 21, and 10-11 a.m., Friday, March 22. Memorials in her name may be made to the Tamaqua Community Ambulance Association, 98 N. Railroad Street; or American Hose Company, 39 Mauch Chunk St., or Primitive Methodist Church, 57 Hunter St., all three located in Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary