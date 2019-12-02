Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Sterling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl E. Sterling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl E. Sterling Obituary
Mrs. Pearl E.
Sterling
Mrs. Pearl E. Sterling, 86, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, 17th & Chew streets, Allentown. She was the widow of Lester C. Sterling Sr., who passed away on Monday, Dec. 15, 2014. They were married for 54 years at his passing.
Born on Sunday, New Year's Day, 1933, in Packerton, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Rose (Deutsch) Taschler.
She was a wife, mother and housewife, caring for her family.
She formerly attended Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton, and was very fond of camping, bingo and working on crafts in her home.
Surviving are four daughters, Bonney, wife of Gerald Kresge of Palmerton, Carol Ann, wife of Dennis Kleintop of Slatington, and Deborah, wife of Gary Eckhart, and Lisa Huntington, both of Lehighton; two sons, Kevin Sterling, and his wife, Debra, and Mike Taschler, both of Lehighton; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by three sons, Lester "Skeeter," Barry, and Brian Sterling; a sister, Rose Eckley; and a brother, Claude Taschler.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 1111 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -