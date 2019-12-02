|
|
Mrs. Pearl E.
Sterling
Mrs. Pearl E. Sterling, 86, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, 17th & Chew streets, Allentown. She was the widow of Lester C. Sterling Sr., who passed away on Monday, Dec. 15, 2014. They were married for 54 years at his passing.
Born on Sunday, New Year's Day, 1933, in Packerton, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Rose (Deutsch) Taschler.
She was a wife, mother and housewife, caring for her family.
She formerly attended Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton, and was very fond of camping, bingo and working on crafts in her home.
Surviving are four daughters, Bonney, wife of Gerald Kresge of Palmerton, Carol Ann, wife of Dennis Kleintop of Slatington, and Deborah, wife of Gary Eckhart, and Lisa Huntington, both of Lehighton; two sons, Kevin Sterling, and his wife, Debra, and Mike Taschler, both of Lehighton; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by three sons, Lester "Skeeter," Barry, and Brian Sterling; a sister, Rose Eckley; and a brother, Claude Taschler.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 1111 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 2, 2019