Pearl L. Whetstone
Pearl L. Whetstone, 90, of Walker Township, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Harry J. Whetstone, who died in 1979.
Born on Sept. 21, 1928, Pearl was the daughter of the late William and Saddie (Brobst) Bachert.
A 1946 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she enjoyed playing pinochle with all her friends.
Pearl was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua; a member of the New England Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for which she served as president for many years; and a former board member of the Tamaqua Meals on Wheels program in which she had been very active.
Pearl is survived by sons, Gary L. Whetstone of Walker Township and Bruce D. Whetstone, and his wife Linda, of Walker Township; daughter, Janet L. McCann of Walker Township; grandchildren, Jacqueline DuClos of Los Angeles, CA, Jeff Whetstone, and his wife Kate, of East Greenville, PA, Jillian Capik, and her husband Jereme, of Harrisburg, Erik McCann of LeClaire, Iowa, and Corey McCann of Tamaqua; great-grandchildren, Bianca Swanepoel, Michael Whetstone and Mary Whetstone; brother, Donald Bachert, and his wife Crystal, of Temple; and several nephews and nieces.
Service: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home with the Rev. Phyllis Wolford officiating. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow the services. Call 10 - 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorials in Pearl's name may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua PA18252; or the New England Fire Company, 7 Miller Lane, Tamaqua PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at
www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Sept. 9, 2019