Penny L. Schlorf
1951 - 2020
Penny L. Schlorf, 69, formerly of Orwigsburg Street, Tamaqua, and a resident of the Majestic House, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
Born Tuesday, June 26, 1951, in Coaldale, a daughter of the late Harry and Clara (Baer) Krapf. She was also predeceased by a sister, Susan Seladones; and brother, Harry J. Krapf.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 45 years, Gustavus C. "Gus" Schlorf; daughter, Amy Friendy of Drums; brother, Bruce Krapf, and his wife Diane, of Tamaqua; caregivers, Thomas and Lori Schlorf of Tamaqua; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A 1969 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Penny had worked for the former J.E. Morgan Knitting in the cafeteria, and currently worked for Koch's Turkey Farm of the Lewistown Valley.
She had served as past president of the South Ward Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and was active in the Tamaqua Seniors. Penny enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo, however, her most precious event was time spent with her family.
Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 9, 2020.
