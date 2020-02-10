Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for Perma Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perma Mae Berger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perma Mae Berger Obituary
Perma Mae Berger
Perma Mae Berger, 76, of Hahn's Dairy Road, Palmerton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, at Brookmont Nursing Home in Effort.
Born in Big Creek, Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Sally A. (Frable) Strohl.
She was a 1962 graduate of Pal-merton Area High School.
She worked as a secretary for Berger Ready Mix and Best Fuel Oil.
She attended St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton.
She was a member of the Hungarian Club of Palmerton and also a pool league member of the Palmerton .
She was an avid bingo player and a Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
She is survived by her daughters, Penelope Mann and Pamela Berger, both of Palmerton, Josie, wife of Troy Sterling, of Lehighton; brothers, Paul Strohl, and wife Dorthea, of Palmerton, Sterling Strohl, Poncho Strohl, and wife Louann, all of Lehighton; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by children Shelia and Timothy Berger; brothers, Delano, Willard and Leo; and a grandson, Steven Halulko.
Services: will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport with the Rev. Jody Neifert officiating. Viewing 9-11 a.m.
Interment will follow the service in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, 18229.
Published in Times News on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -