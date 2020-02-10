|
|
Perma Mae Berger
Perma Mae Berger, 76, of Hahn's Dairy Road, Palmerton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, at Brookmont Nursing Home in Effort.
Born in Big Creek, Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Sally A. (Frable) Strohl.
She was a 1962 graduate of Pal-merton Area High School.
She worked as a secretary for Berger Ready Mix and Best Fuel Oil.
She attended St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton.
She was a member of the Hungarian Club of Palmerton and also a pool league member of the Palmerton .
She was an avid bingo player and a Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
She is survived by her daughters, Penelope Mann and Pamela Berger, both of Palmerton, Josie, wife of Troy Sterling, of Lehighton; brothers, Paul Strohl, and wife Dorthea, of Palmerton, Sterling Strohl, Poncho Strohl, and wife Louann, all of Lehighton; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by children Shelia and Timothy Berger; brothers, Delano, Willard and Leo; and a grandson, Steven Halulko.
Services: will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport with the Rev. Jody Neifert officiating. Viewing 9-11 a.m.
Interment will follow the service in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, 18229.
Published in Times News on Feb. 10, 2020