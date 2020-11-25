1/1
Peter A. Kupec Sr.
1931 - 2020
Peter A. Kupec Sr.
Peter A. Kupec Sr., 89, of Lansford, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at St. Luke's Lehighton Campus. He was the husband of the late Bernadine (Makara) Kupec, who passed away in 2009.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Adam and Ernestine (Chu-dy) Kupec.
He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Coaldale.
Peter worked for Mack Trucks in Allentown for many years and last worked for Elk Lighting.
Peter was a very religious person, having been a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Lansford, where he was a devoted choir member. He was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Peter was a proud veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was also a member of Coaldale VFW and Coaldale American Legion.
He enjoyed singing, Polka dancing and spending summer vacations and holidays with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved decorating his home for Christmas.
Prior to his final days, Peter had written a note for his family with his last words, having read, "As I stand before God as my witness, He has me blessed with two of the precious Daughters &
Son-in-law - All of my Grandchildren always meant the world to me - What a Blessing."
Surviving are his daughters, Mary Ann Kupec DiMattia of Lehighton and Ann Therese Plocinik, and her husband Tony, of Lehighton; grandchildren, Anthony Plocinik, and his wife Kelly, of York Haven, PA, Ashley Plocinik, of Lehighton, Amanda Plocinik of Lehighton, Allyse Bernhard, and her husband Justin, of Lehighton, Laureen DiMattia of Jim Thorpe, PJ Kupec, and his wife Jess, of Quakertown, and Michael Kupec, and his wife great-grandchildren, Hallie Bernhard, Connor Kupec and Kendra Kupec; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Peter; brothers, John, Joseph, Frank, Wendell and Michael; a sister, Mary Roman.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown.
Contributions, in Peter's memory, may be made to the church. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill, PA. Online Condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
