Peter Femyak
Peter Femyak, 91, formerly of South Tamaqua, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Maple Shade Meadows Senior Living in Nesquehoning.
Born on Friday, March 22, 1929 in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Paul, and Cecelia (Sawka) Femyak.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Bernice C. (Fritz) Femyak; sister, Mary Malik; stepsiblings; John Matrician, Anna Holovack and Katherine Perbetsky.
Nieces and nephews survive Peter.
Peter retired from Stroh's Brewing Co. of Fogelsville in 1991, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church of Lansford.
Peter served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was also a member of the Coaldale V.F.W.
Services: A funeral service with interment will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Sky View Memorial Park, Tamaqua, and officiated by the Dr., Rev. Vasyl Chepelsky. Military honors will be bestowed.
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2066 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold.