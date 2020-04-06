|
|
Peter P. Hoherchak
Peter P. Hoherchak, 89, of Jim Thorpe, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton Campus. He was the husband of Claire (Schweibinz) Hoherchak, and they were married for 59 years.
Born in the Coalport section of Jim Thorpe, he was a son of the late Peter and Mary (Rimsky) Hoherchak.
Pete was one of 11 children, and was born in 1930. Educated in local schools, he served with the 14th Armored Division of the U.S. Army in Germany for three years.
For 18 years, Pete served as a business consultant in the steel casting field but turned his interests to law enforcement in the mid-1960s. He attended a local community college, studying criminal law and medical-legal investigation.
Pete was appointed Justice of the Peace under Gov. William Scranton from 1968 to 1970.
In 1971, he became chief deputy sheriff of Carbon County under Sheriff Louis D. Lisella. He was then elected sheriff in 1976 serving five consecutive terms in that capacity. Pete was the top vote-getter in each of his elections.
During his tenure, Pete saw the need for a new correctional facility and worked hard to bring the idea to reality. In January 1995, the new facility was dedicated.
Pete's expertise and leadership was acknowledged by the Pennsylvania Sheriff's Association in the many positions he held on that board and finally as its president in 1986.
During Pete's tenure, he had a focus on the youth of the area, creating and organizing the Carbon County Junior Deputy Program and oversaw the annual fishing contest held by that group each year. He also worked with the Hickory Run Juvenile Detention Center on raising and releasing pheasants and fish for the local area.
Pete was active with local organizations, having memberships with the Fairview Hose Company and Diligent Hose Company, both of Jim Thorpe, and the Jim Thorpe American Legion.
After his retirement, Pete continued to be an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoying his salmon fishing on Lake Ontario and participating in activities as a member of the Sportsman Rod & Gun Club in Andreas.
He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Nesquehoning.
Pete was a good friend to many and shall be sorely missed.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Claire at home, are a son, Peter of Jim Thorpe; daughters, Denise, wife of Kevin Green, of Jim Thorpe, Elizabeth, wife of Ron Romanchik, of Summit Hill, and Claire, wife of John Burns of Hometown; brothers, Joseph Hoherchak of New Ringgold and Andrew Hoherchak of Jim Thorpe; grandchildren, Rhonda, Sheri, Nelson, Ronnie, Brian, John, Patrick and Jada; great-
grandchildren, Skylar, Kendra, Kaleyia, Sierra, Coalton and Aiden; and great-great-grandchild, Carson.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Rose Shupp; granddaughter, Chelsea Green-Lapp; brothers, Paul, George and Michael; and sisters, Mary Kuzo and Helen Gimbor.
Service: Services will be private in accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will hold an interment service with graveside military honors at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to either the Fairview Hose Co. or the Sportsman's Rod and Gun Club of Andreas, c/o the funeral home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.nalesnikfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2020